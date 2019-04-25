This is what disgruntled Avengers: Endgame fans in Edinburgh have been offered following cancelled midnight show

Eager fans hoping to see the new Avengers: Endgame film at Cineworld in Edinburgh were left disappointed after an issue with the screen forced the midnight showing to be cancelled.

The midnight showing last night (Wednesday) was hit by technical issues that first pushed back the beginning of the film until after over an hour of waiting, patient customers were told it had been cancelled.

Cineworld has now confirmed that refunds and complimentary tickets will be offered to the affected customers and that an extra screening of this hit-film will be put on at the Fountains Park cinema.

READ MORE: Avengers: Endgame fans left fuming after Edinburgh Cineworld screen breaks down during midnight showing

The extra screening is due to be shown tomorrow (Friday) and customers who didn't get the chance to see the film last night due to the technical issues can use their complimentary ticket for this showing.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that last night’s screening of Avengers: Endgame was disrupted due to a technical issue in our screen. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and have offered refunds and complimentary tickets to those affected. We would like to thank our customers for their co-operation and look forward to welcoming them back to the cinema.

"To accommodate as best as possible, all customers were given a complimentary ticket at the time of cancellation and that ticket can be used for any subsequent booking or showing. The additional screening will be communicated out to all customers who pre-booked their tickets."

There are currently no plans to cancel any future showing and an engineer has been on site today trying to fix the issue, a Cineworld spokesperson also confirmed.