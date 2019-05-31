This is why you may see pop superstar Emeli Sandé filming in Edinburgh city centre

Global pop sensation Emeli Sandé is taking to the streets of Edinburgh today in a bid to find Scotland's finest new musical talent.

At around 10am today (Friday) Emeli will be filming with local singer Saskia Eng (17), who was a contestant on TV talent show The Voice last year, at the junction of The Mound and Princes Street for new BBC Scotland series Emeli Sandé's Symphony Orchestra .

Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé kicked off her search for the nation’s finest new musical talent in her home city of Aberdeen as part of new BBC Scotland series Emeli Sandé’s Street Symphony.

The star, whose third album, Real Life, is released on June 21, is looking for five outstanding street performers to join her in a unique concert with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra next month. Her search will take her to Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi's Glastonbury invitation is no surprise - here are some of his best moments

Emeli said: “I think this series is going to really celebrate the beauty and diversity of music, in all its forms, from a singer on the street to a classically-trained instrumentalist. I’ve only just started my search and I’m already blown away by the level of talent that’s out there.

“Music can bring great hope and it can encourage confidence, but above all the most important thing I’m looking for is authenticity – it’s got to be real. I think Street Symphony will encapsulate all these qualities and show how truly inspirational music can be.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh nightclub will scrap weekend entry charge

The five acts chosen by Emeli will be honed to perfection and coached by the world-class orchestral conductor and composer John Logan before they join her for a powerful performance with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the illustrious City Halls in Glasgow.

Their stories will be told, along with the story of Emeli’s early years growing up in Alford, Aberdeenshire, as part of four 60-minute programmes to be shown on BBC Scotland later this year.

Emeli Sandé’s Street Symphony is a BBC Scotland Music, Entertainment & Events Production for BBC Scotland.