This is why you might see this 'Nessie' car driving around Edinburgh city centre

Some people believe the old tale about Nessie.

Others think she is the workings of imagination, folklore and fairytale.

Nessie car

Whichever side of the Nessie debate you sit on, you won't be able to deny what's in front of you if you see this car driving through Edinburgh city centre.

The Mini Cooper, which has been wrapped in green and has had Loch Nessy-type optional extras, such as teeth on the front, the long snakelike body on the roof and a tartan beret (nope, we didn't know that Nessy wore one of those either), is driving around the whole of Scotland.

But why? I hear you ask.

Well, the #FindLochie social media campaign is the brainchild of motor dealers Peter Vardy, who have embarked on a Scotland-wide campaign to get people to keep their eyes peeled for Nessy.

So now you know...