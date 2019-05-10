Tickets go on sale for special early screening of Toy Story 4 in Edinburgh

Fans of Disney Pixar's Toy Story series rejoice - you can get tickets to see the show earlier than it's official release date.

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the much-loved gang return for the fourth instalment of the hit animation - and a screening will be on in Edinburgh before it is officially released on June 21.

Toy Story 4 will be shown early in Edinburgh

The showing will be hosted by the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF). The film, which stars Tom Hanks as the voice of Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz, will be on at The Festival Theatre on Sunday, June 16 at 3pm.

What's the plot?

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (Tony Hale), declares himself as "trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy.

But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang take an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realise they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Getting the party started early

In previous years the EIFF has hosted Festival gala screenings of Disney Pixar’s award-winning WALL•E, Toy Story 3, Inside Out and Finding Dory during the Festival but will get the festival rolling early with this screening.

Mark Adams, EIFF Artistic Director added: “We love and value our long-standing relationship with Disney and Pixar, so it is a real thrill that we can show this animated delight to film fans just before the festival starts.

"The arrival of a new Toy Story film really is something to celebrate”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here