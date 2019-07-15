TRNSMT Festival: Lewis Capaldi trolls Noel Gallagher by wearing Chewbacca mask on main stage

The TRNSMT main stage welcomed big name home talent with Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande performing on the last day of the festival.

George Ezra headlined the final night at Glasgow Green, which has welcomed around 50,000 people each day.

Lewis Capaldi takes to the Main Stage wearing a Chewbacca during the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green, Scotland. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne were in the original line-up for yesterday, but were replaced by Scottish pair Capaldi and Sande after pulling out in the weeks before.

Speaking before his set, Capaldi said: “It’s good to be here, I was born here and I lived here for a bit, and then I moved to Bathgate. It’s exciting and I’m very nervous but it should be alright.”

Capaldi said he would “love” to collaborate with Noel Gallagher despite an apparent spat between the pair in the last few weeks.

The West Lothian singer has shot to fame in recent months and a clip of Gallagher asking who he was went viral – to which Capaldi responded on his social media, enjoying the criticism.

Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Gallagher went on to call him “Chewbacca” and label Scotland a “Third World country” – but that would not stop the 22-year-old teaming up with the music legend. To the delight of fans, Capaldi took to the main stage on Sunday wearing a Chewbacca mask in a playful jibe at the former Oasis guitarist.

He said: “I’d love to just... me and him get in there. He doesn’t like co-rights so probably wouldn’t, but he can write it and I’ll sing it and I’m sure it would be a lovely one.

“I love him to bits. He’s just bamming it up isn’t he? He loves a bam up, Noel.

“I too enjoy a bit of a bam up although maybe I wouldn’t call a country a Third World one at that but I thought it was funny.”

Fans at the TRNSMT Festival (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Sande, who was raised in Aberdeenshire, was only set to play one festival this summer before receiving the call to come to TRNSMT.

It gave fans a taste of her new album which is out in September, as well as a chance to hear classics such as Heaven and Next To Me.

She said: “We literally got here from Switzerland this morning but so excited to be back home, to be back in Glasgow and just looking forward to getting out there.

“Everyone just looks so colourful and put in a really great effort. Every time I perform here I feel such a warm welcome.”

Other bands performing during the course of Sunday included The Kooks, The Wombats and Tom Grennan.

Grennan said: “It’s my third time here at TRNSMT, and every time it’s just got better and better.”

Police Scotland said that eight people were arrested for alleged disorder and drugs offences in and around the TRNSMT festival on Saturday.

The force said 23 people had drugs seized from them in and around the festival site on the same day.

G4S, which covers festival security, emailed organisers to thank local residents and businesses for their help.

Mark McQuade, operations manager, said: “We strive to work really closely with our neighbours at Glasgow Green, and it’s been great to hear so many have been getting in the community spirit.

“Our security staff have been delighted by local businesses and residents offering everyday acts of kindness, including refreshment and access to facilities nearby.

“This all helps us to protect the neighbourhoods to the standard that we are all looking to achieve – as well as brightening our day.”