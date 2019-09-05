West Lothian singer Lewis Capaldi admits fame 'may not last very long'

WEST Lothian signing sensation Lewis Capaldi admits he "doesn't know how long" his fame will last after a bumper summer of gigs saw his popularity soar.

The 'Bruises' singer described the "very weird couple of years" since he burst into the public eye for his music and social media antics.

In an interview with BBC Scotland's The Edit, Capaldi also recalled the 'surreal' experience of lunching with Elton John after the pop legend admitted to being a fan of his work.

The Whitburn-born singer will kick off a US tour in Dallas later this month after seeing his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' go platinum in the UK.

But even as one of the country's most in demand artists, Capaldi admitted he is enjoying his fame while it lasts.

He told the programme: "You can't accept it as normality at all, you have to keep going: 'This is very weird and it is going to be weird for a couple of years."

Lewis Capaldi spoke about his rise to prominence in an interview with BBC Scotland's The Edit.

"I'm so convinced it is not going to last for very long. I just think it is at some size now where you think it surely cannot go for any longer than a year. It already shouldn't have gone on for this long.

"We'll see how we get on, but it's just wild, you can't ask for a better life, it's been incredible."

Capaldi was forced to turn down an invitation to the permiere of the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' earlier this year due to a prior commitment, however admitted he was surprised when the 'I'm Still Standing' singer asked to meet him for lunch shortly afterwards.

The pair met up in August, with Sir Elton branding the 22-year-old "the next British superstar".

The Whitburn-born singer headlined TRNSMT during the summer.

He told host David Farrell: "He was so nice, he was so like, anything you need, her is my email, if you're struggling with anything, don't hesitate to give me a shout.

"He knew the songs, which was crazy, he knew my music. He said Bruises was my best song. It's wild to have someone like that who has done it all in music just telling you I like what you are doing."