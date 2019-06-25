Wet Wet Wet at Edinburgh's Usher Hall: This is when you can get tickets

Have your say

Scottish pop superstars Wet Wet Wet have announced a huge new 'homecoming' tour - and they're heading to Usher Hall.

The Clydebank pop group announced the six Scottish days on the back of their hugely successful UK Spring Tour,

Kicking off in Aberdeen, fans can also see Graeme Clark, Tommy Cunningham, Neil Mitchell and Kevin Simm in Hamilton, Kilmarnock, Dundee and Inverness, as well as at their Usher Hall show on November 9.

The band said: "This feels like a homecoming. Scotland is so incredibly important to us and rather than making the fans come to us, we wanted to go to them this time.

We’re excited to go to some places we haven’t played before”.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, June 28 here.