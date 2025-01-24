Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alert 🚨 The Traitors is on earlier than usual tonight!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors will crown a new winner - or winners - in just a few hours.

The remaining players will go head-to-head for one final time.

But the TV schedule could catch fans out - after a major change

After three weeks of twists and turns, betrayals and murder, secrets and surprises, The Traitors is about to come to an end. The latest thrilling season has had millions of viewers on the edge of their seats for much of 2025.

It has been a blockbuster hit for the BBC with the first episode hitting viewing figures of more than 10 million. In just a few hours time we will find out who will be crowned the winner - and whether they are faithful or traitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clear favourite has emerged with the bookies after major twists in the last week. While you can remind yourself of all the players who have been eliminated so far.

But fans are being warned not to get caught out by the schedule tonight. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the final of The Traitors?

The 12th and final episode of the current season of The Traitors will be broadcast today (Friday January 24). It comes just over three weeks after the third series kicked-off on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudia Winkelman in The Traitors | BBC

What time is The Traitors final on?

The final of the blockbuster BBC series could catch viewers out as it is set to start at the earlier time of 8.30pm - half an hour earlier than the majority of the season. The episode itself is a bumper one and will run for more than 60 minutes.

It is scheduled to finish at 9.40pm, approximately - taking the runtime of the final to 70 minutes. Following straight after the final will be Traitors: Uncloaked which will dissect the result and it will run from 9.40pm to 10.25pm.

What channel is The Traitors final on?

The last episode of season three will air on BBC One/ One HD as has been the case for the rest of its run in 2025. It will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer - and the whole season can be watched on demand, if you need to catch up before tonight.

Unlike the rest of the series, Traitors: Uncloaked will follow on BBC One - instead of BBC Two. You won’t have to swap between channels, so no need to even touch the remote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out who the guests that have appeared on the companion show this season have been. As well as who the host of the show is.

What to expect from the final of The Traitors?

Not much has been given away about the final episode, for obvious reasons. But the preview via Radio Times reads: “The remaining contenders have survived every banishment and murder, but it all comes down to this moment. Will the Faithful weed out all the Traitors and be victorious or will the Traitors remain undetected and take the life-changing sum of money all for themselves?”

In a major twist, players who are banished at the final roundtable of the season will not reveal if they are a traitor or faithful. Making it quite the high stakes ending for the players.

Who do you think will win The Traitors? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].