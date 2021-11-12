It’s that time of year when we say hello once more to Pudsey the Bear, as he comes back for Children in Need 2021.

Children in Need is one of the biggest charitable nights of the year, having raised over £1 billion for more than 3,900 local charities and projects since 1980.

Celebrities will come together for a televised evening of comedy and charity challenges, with a wealth of other challenges going on in the week leading up to the big night itself.

Here’s all you need to know about Children in Need 2021, including when to watch and who the hosts will be.

When is Children in Need 2021?

Children in Need 2021 will take place on on Friday November 19th from 7pm to 10pm.

It will air on both BBC One and BBC Two, and is filmed at BBC Salford.

BBC Children in Need is back in 2021, airing on BBC One and BBC Two. Photo: BBC Children in Need.

The theme of this year’s event is “together we can change young lives”.

Who is hosting Children in Need 2021?

The hosts for the main TV show include TV presenter Ade Adepitan, actress Melanie Giedroyc, comedian Graham Norton, former Arsenal footballer Alex Scot and actor Chris Ramsey.

There are also a range of other shows and events that will be led by other celebrities.

For example, I Can See Your Voice, a reality singing competition, will have a special programme for Children in Need, where host Paddy McGuiness and the Celebrity Investigators panel, made up of Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden, take part in a series of musical challenges.

Musicians Ed Sheeran and Thomas Grennan will also perform live.

What is the Children in Need Drumathon?

Another one of the special extra events planned for Children in Need 2021 is the Drumathon.

BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans is taking on his own challenge, where he will drum constantly for 24 hours.

He will be supported by musicians and celebrities from across the country, including Mark Richardson, the drummer from Skunk Anansie and Feeder, Al Murray, Nicko McBrain, and Dame Evelyn Glennie.

The challenge will begin at 8:35am on Friday November 12th on BBC Breakfast, and you can also watch the whole challenge on BBC iPlayer.

How to get involved with Children in Need 2021

Aside from of course watching along and donating towards all of the fundraising events organised by celebrities, there are other ways that you can do your part for Children in Need.

You can request a free fundraising kit from Children in Need, including handy tips, posters, and more resources to make sure your own fundraising event goes smoothly.

If you’re stuck for ideas on what sort of fundraising event to organise, you can take inspiration from some of the celebrity ones.

For example, the BBC are encouraging people to go rambling in the countryside, like Countryfile, cycle around town in honour of the Rickshaw Challenge, or dive into a Strictly-themed fundraiser.