Readers concerned about congestion as plans for march to see 20 roads closed amid festival and Oasis chaos
We reported earlier this week that 20 central roads will be closed or partially closed to allow for an event organised by the Provincial Grand Black Chapter of Scotland, a Protestant Loyal Order. Lothian Buses advised 15 services will be diverted to allow for the march.
Readers voiced their concerns over the march taking place in the city on the same day as Oasis perform at Murrayfield Stadium in the West of the city, and the Edinburgh Festival sees huge crowds descend on the city.
Maria Wallace was one reader who held that view, she said: “Oasis and Edinburgh Festival and now this.” Dee Greer echoed her sentiments, adding: “Not surprised considering the Festival and now the OASIS concert!! CEC at their finest.”
And the crowding in the city was also a cause for concern for Mary Porteous, who said: “OMG it’s going to be chaotic!”
David Chapman suggested opening Holyrood Park in order to ease congestion. He said: “More roads gridlocked! Holyrood Park should be open at weekends to ease congestion.” Barbara Manson seemed to agree with this idea. She said: “Why not keep these protests to parks in Edinburgh ?”
Although Alex Scheffler suggested a more hard line approach. He said: “Parades should not be allowed through city centre at any time.”
