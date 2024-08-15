The listening council mishears - John McLellan

Last week’s column questioned Edinburgh Council’s new Chief Executive Paul Lawrence’s claim that his authority listened to residents’ views.

Well, not so much questioned as dismissed, but perhaps I was being unfair. A report for today’s transport and environment committee does indeed contain an item which shows the council in listening mode.

It doesn’t seem much, but the Merchiston Community Council campaigned to change the roundabout where Polwarth Crescent meets Polwarth Gardens to a more pedestrian-friendly design.

And there it is at number two on a list of ten new projects for the coming year, with a budget of £100,000 to draw up a detailed proposal.

So, shouldn’t there be congratulations all round? After all, the Community Council has won its argument and transport officers appear to have responded positively.

Not so fast. When the Community Council took this up, the junction was scheduled for an upgrade and the councillors correctly argued that any work should incorporate a new layout.

No prizes for guessing it went ahead anyway. Temporary traffic lights were up for weeks, the pavement around the junction resurfaced, new kerbs installed and shiny new fencing erected.

And this wasn’t a couple of years back, but a couple of months ago when it should have been known the bigger project was likely to move forward. It means a considerable amount of time and money has been spent on an elaborate but temporary refurbishment.

So, officers listened, but not to a common-sense suggestion and the result is a waste of public money.