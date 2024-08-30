1 Week To Go Before Japanese Stars Descend On Edinburgh
Scott Squad star and radio host Grado is getting back in the ring teaming up with Japanese Legend Naomichi Marufuji next week at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh for PRO WRESTLING NOAH's UK TOUR on Friday 6th September.
He quotes he's been walking the dog more and cut down on his fish suppers and delivery apps in anticipation for next weeks big event.
Along with that there's a big homecoming for Dunfermline's own Jack Morris as he teams up with WWE NXT Star Saxon Huxley in the main event.
Former UFC Fighter & GHC National Champion Ulka Saski GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya and GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion AMAKUSA will be in the house.
Also appearing will be the Mexican highlight reel brother team of Alpha Wolf and Dragon bane who you will NOT want to miss!
UK TOUR FRONT ROW SPECIAL OFFER!
When you buy a UK Tour front row ticket you will get a free gift: Signed 8x10 + NOAH gifts
