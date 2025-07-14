27th Dunedin International Folk Dance Festival

This week, there’s a great opportunity to celebrate our different cultural links through Scottish, French and Hungarian music and dance.

The occasion is the return of the Dunedin International Folk Dance Festival in its 27th edition, taking place 17-20 July, with indoor and outdoor performances in Edinburgh and Stirling.

The Festival’s Gala Opening Performance & Ceilidh at the Mary Erskine School in Edinburgh is one of the highlights, with folk dance and music performances from ‘Les Pierrots de la Vallée’ – from Normandy, France and ‘Csata Táncegyüttes’ – from Isaszeg, near Budapest, Hungary.

These visiting groups will perform alongside two Edinburgh dance groups, Dunedin Dancers and ‘New Scotland’, featuring the range of Scottish dance – country dancing, highland, hard shoe stepdance and ceilidh with live music.

Scottish dancers as part of a Dunedin International Folk Dance Festival performance on the Royal Mile 2019

Festival Chair, Seonaid Scott, said: “The Festival Opening Performance and other performances will be fabulous opportunities to hear the different musical traditions and see the various different dance styles and costumes. We are so pleased that we are once again able to bring this experience to audiences in Edinburgh and Stirling.”

The opening showcase, and only scheduled indoor performance, takes place on the evening of Thursday 17 July in the Mary Erskine School Hall, Ravelston Dykes EH4 3NT.Tickets are £22 full price; £17 concession and £5 for under 18s. You can book tickets through the EventBrite link on Dunedin Dancers website www.dunedindancers.org.uk or at the door on the night (if not sold out).

All the other festival performances are in the afternoon: outside The Scottish Parliament (Fri 18 July), St Andrew’s Square (Sat 19 July), and Stirling Castle (20 July), and are free – though admission to Stirling Castle needs to be paid. Ideal for families looking for activities during the school holidays.

The 27th Dunedin International Folk Dance Festival is organised on a voluntary basis by Dunedin Dancers in association with Edinburgh University New Scotland Country Dance Society (EUNSCDS).

More information at: www.dunedindancers.org.uk or e: [email protected] or tel: 0795 191 8366