500 plants up for grabs at Fort Kinnaird this weekend to celebrate Mother's Day

Fort Kinnaird is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering shoppers the chance to pick up a beautiful houseplant for free on Saturday March 29.

Whether you’re a mum treating yourself or picking one up for a mother figure in your life, there will be 500 houseplants up for grabs to brighten up a space in the home.

Available near Boots between 11am and 3pm, visitors will be given a houseplant in return for signing up to Fort Kinnaird’s email newsletter.

A perfect token of appreciation, plants offer a range of health benefits, including boosting mood, improving sleep, and purifying the air.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We know how important Mother’s Day is for so many of our visitors, so we wanted to do something simple but meaningful to mark the occasion. We hope this giveaway brings smiles to our shoppers and helps make the day even more special.”

Fort Kinnaird has a great range of retailers to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift, including jewellery from Goldsmiths, sweet treats from Hotel Chocolat or candles from Homesense. There’s also delicious dining options to spend time catching up, including Chaiiwala and Bread Meats Bread.

NOTE: the 500 plants will be given out on a first come first served basis.

For more information and to plan your trip to Fort Kinnaird, visit https://www.fortkinnaird.com/