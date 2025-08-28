A brand-new glass observation hive opens at Dalkeith Country Park

Dalkeith Country Park is delighted to announce the launch of The Hive, a captivating new glass observation hive located at the Fort Douglas entrance. This immersive walk-in space invites visitors of all ages to witness hundreds of honey bees at work, safely behind glass, and to discover more about the vital role these pollinators play in our world.

At the heart of The Hive is the Park’s resident expert, known affectionately as The Bee Man - a third-generation beekeeper with nearly 80 years of experience. His knowledge and dedication have made it possible to relocate a local colony to their new home, offering a rare opportunity for guests to watch these remarkable creatures up close.

To mark the grand opening, Dalkeith Country Park is releasing a special first batch of limited-edition estate honey, crafted by the very bees you can see inside The Hive. Jars will be available directly from The Hive between Thursday 28 - Sunday 31 August, before moving to The Store at Restoration Yard from Monday - while stocks last.

The Hive is open daily, 9am-5pm. No booking required - simply drop in and explore the buzz!

