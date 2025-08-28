A brand-new glass observation hive opens at Dalkeith Country Park
At the heart of The Hive is the Park’s resident expert, known affectionately as The Bee Man - a third-generation beekeeper with nearly 80 years of experience. His knowledge and dedication have made it possible to relocate a local colony to their new home, offering a rare opportunity for guests to watch these remarkable creatures up close.
To mark the grand opening, Dalkeith Country Park is releasing a special first batch of limited-edition estate honey, crafted by the very bees you can see inside The Hive. Jars will be available directly from The Hive between Thursday 28 - Sunday 31 August, before moving to The Store at Restoration Yard from Monday - while stocks last.
The Hive is open daily, 9am-5pm. No booking required - simply drop in and explore the buzz!