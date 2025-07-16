A Celebrity Circus! Alison Jackson brings fame, fakery and full-on chaos to Edinburgh

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 13:52 BST
The BAFTA award-winning artist brings her lookalike contest to the Fringe for four sensational nights.

Are you a dead ringer for Harry Styles? Charli XCX? Elon Musk? Kim Kardashian? Even the one and only Donald Trump? If so, Alison Jackson may be the woman you need to know. Her crack team will make you up to look like a celebrity in no time.

The line between fame and farce is shattered in Alison Jackson's Celebrity Fake Takes, a wild and immersive spectacle from the queen of satirical lookalike art herself.

Jackson will transform audience members into bonafide megastars. Not just that, included in the experience will be makeover teams and live photoshoots, alongside scandalous 'behind the scenes' video reveals, TikTok tantrums and identity crises.

Fake it 'til you make it! Alison Jackson's outrageous celebrity makeover show hits the Fringe.placeholder image
Alison Jackson has the talent - all she needs is you.

ALISON JACKSON’S CELEBRITY FAKE TAKES

Venue: Assembly Checkpoint

Dates: 20th–23rd August

Time: 19:45

Tickets from: £14.50

Running Time: 60 mins

Age Guidance: 16+

