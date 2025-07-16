A Celebrity Circus! Alison Jackson brings fame, fakery and full-on chaos to Edinburgh
Are you a dead ringer for Harry Styles? Charli XCX? Elon Musk? Kim Kardashian? Even the one and only Donald Trump? If so, Alison Jackson may be the woman you need to know. Her crack team will make you up to look like a celebrity in no time.
The line between fame and farce is shattered in Alison Jackson's Celebrity Fake Takes, a wild and immersive spectacle from the queen of satirical lookalike art herself.
Jackson will transform audience members into bonafide megastars. Not just that, included in the experience will be makeover teams and live photoshoots, alongside scandalous 'behind the scenes' video reveals, TikTok tantrums and identity crises.
Alison Jackson has the talent - all she needs is you.
ALISON JACKSON’S CELEBRITY FAKE TAKES
Venue: Assembly Checkpoint
Dates: 20th–23rd August
Time: 19:45
Tickets from: £14.50
Running Time: 60 mins
Age Guidance: 16+