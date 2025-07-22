A family favourite - The Greatest Magic Show returns to Edinburgh Fringe

The Greatest Magic Show returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August for another high-energy season of illusions, laughter and family fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from the 30th of July to the 25th of August (excluding 14th and 18th of August) at 1.10pm, the award-winning show will take place in the stunning Palais Du Variete at Assembly George Square Gardens.

Winners of multiple major awards across Australia, including Best Children’s Show at Adelaide Fringe 2023 and Melbourne Magic Festival 2022, the show has become one of the most talked-about family acts on the circuit. Since its debut in 2018, it has earned a devoted following and consistently sold-out seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starring comic magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume, the performance is known for its playful chaos, clever illusions and sharp humour. With a combined 17 years of experience in family entertainment, the pair deliver an interactive hour that keeps both kids and adults fully engaged from start to finish.

(c) Frank Packer

This year’s show features brand new illusions sourced straight from Las Vegas. Their illusion builder has worked with legends like David Copperfield and Lance Burton, bringing a level of polish and spectacle that sets the production apart.

The performance also stars ringmaster Magnus Danger Magnus, whose comic timing and energy keep the action moving while things go hilariously off-script. As a bonus, every child receives a free magic wand on arrival and the chance to meet the performers after the show.

The final moments of the show leave audiences with an uplifting message about self-belief and dreaming big. It’s more than a magic act—it’s a celebration of imagination, determination and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greatest Magic Show continues to charm audiences of all ages with its fast-paced blend of circus skills, laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping tricks. For families seeking a high-quality, feel-good highlight at this year’s Fringe, it remains a top pick.

The Greatest Magic Show will be at the Assembly George Square Gardens Palais Du Variete at 1.10pm for the whole month for tickets go to www.edfringe.com