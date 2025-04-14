A homecoming celebration of folk music as Dallahan puts on biggest Edinburgh gig yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh’s folk music scene is set for a major moment this April as Dallahan, one of Scotland’s most internationally active folk bands, returns to the city where it all began for their biggest Edinburgh headline show to date.

The band, which first came together in Edinburgh’s session scene in 2013, has since toured across Europe, North America, and Asia, bringing their unique blend of Scottish and Irish folk, Balkan rhythms, and American roots music to audiences worldwide.

On April 19, they will take over La Belle Angele for a one-night-only event, curating a lineup that reflects their musical journey and deep ties to the folk community.

Dallahan will be joined by Kim Carnie, one of Scotland’s most sought-after Gaelic vocalists, recently featured in the Transatlantic Sessions Tour alongside Grammy-winning musicians, and Cahalen Morrison, a singular songwriter from New Mexico whose music blends deep tradition with a contemporary edge.

Dallahan

“This show is a homecoming in every sense,” says Jack Badcock, Dallahan’s lead singer and guitarist. “Edinburgh is where we started, and it’s been nearly three years since we last played here. This city gave us our start – it’s where we met some of our earliest supporters, and where we first saw the potential to take this music beyond Scotland.

"We wanted to create something really special for this return – a night that reflects not just our journey as a band, but the vibrant folk community we’ve always been a part of. Having Kim Carnie and Cahalen Morrison join us makes this an absolute dream lineup.”

The event will be a rare chance to see Dallahan in Edinburgh, celebrating the musical connections and global influences that have shaped their journey so far.

La Belle Angele, Edinburgh on April 19

Book your ticket here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/folkmusic/1471721