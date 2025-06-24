A K.I.S.S. with a Fist: Danish dance company rewrites the rules of Macho Theatre

DON GNU's fierce feminist remix throws women into a world built by men - and dares them to dance their way out

Socks, sandals, testosterone and three women tearing it all apart.

Trio Nadja Bounenni, Giulia Quacqueri and Paulína Šmatláková perform Women in Socks and Sandals (originally titled Kvinder I Sokker Og Sandaler). The challenge of the show is for these three women to subvert the very elements of the world that men have created - physicality, ego battles, and unapologetic dad-joke energy.

Can these women meet men on their own terms, and win? Is the air finally coming out of the patriarchal balloon?

Hard wood. Big balls. Not your average girl group.

Founders of DON GNU said of creating the show: “In 2016 we visited Edinburgh with the successful show M.I.S. All Night Long. The show received multiple 5 star reviews and had a sold-out run exploring the modern man’s identity with all his facets. This year - the women take the centre stage in a new remake of the show that investigates what happens when women interact in a world created by men.

"The women are given the same scenography and universe made of hard wood and big balls - and must try to act their way through a world created by men - as all women must everyday in most of our life.”

Venue: Zoo Southside

Dates: 1st - 10th Aug

Time: 13:20

Duration: 60 min

Ticket Price: From £16

Age Guidance: 12+

Event Warning:

Reviews From: 1st Aug