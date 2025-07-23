A new nightmare is coming to Edinburgh: Terror at Conifox Scream Park launches this autumn

Edinburgh’s shadows are hiding something new — and it’s not waiting for Halloween. Terror Scream Park, Edinburgh’s most intense 18+ horror event, launches for the very first time this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just 15 minutes outside the city, this brand-new horror event is built for adults who want more than cheap jump scares and for those who think they’ve seen it all — and dare to prove it.

Featuring multiple scare mazes, including Redneck Rampage, Blackout, and Sadistic Circus, the event blends live actors, immersive sets, and psychological horror into a one-way descent into chaos.

This isn’t a haunted house.

Terror at Conifox Scream Park this October 2025

It’s a full-scale nightmare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t want to create just another scare event — we wanted to build something that leaves a mark,” said Nicole Murdoch, Events Manager at Conifox. “Terror is gritty, relentless, and totally immersive. It’s not about watching horror… it’s about living it.”

The last release of “First to Fear” tickets — offering 20% off — drops Friday, July 25th. This is the final chance to get early access before standard pricing kicks in. General release will follow on Monday, July 28. Terror will run for four nights only (18th, 24th, 25th and 31st).

No map. No mercy. Just pure Terror. Will you survive?

Between the screams, the horror doesn’t stop. On-site, visitors can grab a bite from a selection of street food vendors or steady their nerves with something stronger from the fully stocked bar. For those who dare, Taylors Fun Fair returns with classic fairground rides turned sinister, all available at an additional cost.

And for the bravest guests? Scare Cams will capture your worst moments, with the chance to take your terror home as a twisted little trophy.

🎟️ Tickets & full event info: www.terrorscreampark.co.uk

🔞 Strictly 18+. You’ve been warned.