A new sound in Juniper Green: Welcome to the Green Note Jazz Club

Live jazz is coming to Juniper Green — and it’s here to stay. Launching this autumn, the Juniper Green Note Jazz Club will bring top-class performances to Baberton Golf Clubhouse with a series of monthly concerts.

Vision is simple,” said pianist, John Elliott. “We want to create a friendly, welcoming space where the local community can enjoy world-class live jazz close to home — and where musicians can connect with an appreciative grassroots audience.”

Baberton Golf Club has generously agreed to provide its fully accessible clubhouse free of charge. The venue offers step-free access, a lift, and a welcoming environment where audiences can also enjoy the clubhouse bar.

First Concert: Dick Lee and the Green Note Trio – Thursday 2 October

The inaugural event at the Green Note.

The club’s debut concert welcomes Dick Lee, renowned Portobello reedsman, composer, and winner of the BBC Radio 2 Big Band Competition. With a career spanning swing, gypsy jazz, and beyond, Lee brings infectious energy and deep musical knowledge to the stage. Together with the Green Note Trio (piano, double bass, and drums), audiences can expect sparkling interplay, fresh interpretations, and music that truly swings.

Run entirely by local volunteers, the Juniper Green Note Jazz Club is powered by passion for live music. Whether you’re a lifelong jazz aficionado or curious to try something new, the doors are open. Bring a friend, discover the music, and be part of the beginning.

