A nightmare is about to break free at Perth Theatre

Next month, the ‘Northern Horror Makers’, Thunder Road Theatre will open their UK Tour of Shock Horror: A Ghost Story at Perth Theatre (4 – 7 September).

The show blends live performance with illusion and film, and is set in an abandoned cinema. It is the perfect treat for fans of classic horror films such as Nightmare on Elm Street, Poltergeist and The Shining; and has also been described as Stranger Things meets The Woman in Black.

The story follows Herbert, who grew up in the Metropol. The eerie old cinema was his playground and prison – a place where endless late-night horror films were his only window to the world.

Forbidden from leaving by his disturbed parents, Herbert hid in its shadows and gorged on its movies. But what lurked in the Metropol’s darkness? And how did he manage to escape?

Shock Horror: A Ghost Story

Now Herbert’s back at the abandoned cinema, searching for answers to long-buried questions. But for him, and for you, the real horror has only just begun…

Alex Moran, who performs as Herbert in the show, and is also Thunder Road’s founder and producer, commented:

“This is the first time Shock Horror has ever been to Scotland and Perth Theatre is the perfect setting for the show, with its unique history and atmosphere. We’re so excited to open our tour here. The show is a fusion of live performance and film, and having the opportunity to bring it to this wonderful city, where the community really embraces theatre and the arts, makes it all the more exciting. Perth audiences are in for a real treat, and I can’t wait to see how they react to the scares we have in store!”

The show will open at Perth Theatre on Wednesday 4th September, running until Saturday 7th September before its UK Tour.

Full details and tickets can be found at: https://www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com/whats-on/shock-horror-303402