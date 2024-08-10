A round up of Edinburgh Deaf Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Deaf Festival is in its third year. It runs from 9th - 18th August and here Joanna Matthews shares her picks - all suitable for Deaf and hearing audiences.

The Deaf Festival has it all - stand up comedy, new writing, a walking tour, workshops, exhibitions and dance. Edinburgh holds a unique place in Deaf history and culture because it was home to the first school for Deaf children in the 17th century, the Braidwood's Academy, situated just a stone's throw from the Royal Mile. A community of Deaf people in the city grew in number and with it the development of a sign language in schools. Travel forward in time to the 1970s and staff at the University of Edinburgh were pioneers in recording grammar and syntax in sign and instrumental in getting BSL (British Sign Language) formally recognised as a language, revolutionising Deaf people’s rights. No wonder the Deaf Festival wants to build on all this history with a celebration of culture through an arts festival.

First on my list of picks is a newly commissioned play celebrating a key figure in Edinburgh Deaf History - The Ghost of Alexander Blackwood. The play is Blackwood’s story from childhood to becoming a pastor at the world’s first deaf church, right here in Edinburgh. Produced by and starring a deaf cast, it asks the audience to witness Blackwood’s profound impact on the deaf community.

4 performances, 10-11 & 16-18 August, (times vary) venue Deaf Action Tickets here

Comedian Gavin Lilley uses BSL to tell it like it is

A one off event on Thursday 15th is Not Far from the Forest, a whole day dance theatre workshop exploring movement improvisation, creative writing, music and BSL.

If you cannot make the workshop then there is an evening performance of the devised dance piece Listen to the Forest.

1 performance 15th August venue Deaf Action tickets here

Edinburgh Deaf Festival now in its third year

Fancy a wee dram and learning a bit more about Scotland’s many whiskys? The join the storytellers of the Scottish Whisky Experience Tour passionate about sharing with you their love of Scotch whisky and Scotland with BSLand spoken word too An opportunity to widen your knowledge, explore flavours and create whisky tasting memories (suitable for families - the children get Irn Bru - the other Scottish nectar)

Tours daily until 18th August. Details and tickets here

And finally it wouldn’t be part of the Edinburgh Festival if there wasn’t stand up comedy and returning to Deaf Festival to close it in style is Gavin Lilley (as seen on TV and on tour with John Bishop). Funny man Gavin tells wry anecdotes about his experiences as a sign language user, traveller, and a weary father of three. And don’t worry if you are not a BSL user - Gavin has kindly brought his interpreter with him so the hearing people can join in!

4 performances 16-18th August, venue Deaf Action Tickets here https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/gavin-lilley-show

Some of the festival events are one off and others run throughout the 9 days. Go to the festival website www.edinburghdeaffestival.com for venues, times and dates.