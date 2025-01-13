A treat for Rikki Fulton fans at Musselburgh's Loretto Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brunton in association with David Ross brings together a talented community cast to tell the story of one of Scotland’s most treasured comedians, Rikki Fulton.

The production of "Rikki and Me" comes just after the centenary of Rikki’s birth, providing an opportunity to enjoy a nostalgic evening of heart-warming comedy and theatre, which runs from Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 January.

The play, written by Tony Roper and Phil Differ who appeared in the BBC programme, provides a fascinating insight into the remarkable life of one of Scotland’s best-loved actors. It also features sketches showcasing some of his great Scotch & Wry characters; Supercop, Dirty Dickie Dandruff and the legendarily lugubrious Rev I.M Jolly. Those gallus Glasgow guys, Francie and Josie, also make an appearance…sure, sure, sure!

This production is professionally produced by The Brunton and directed by East Lothian based theatre maker David Ross (Sunshine on Leith, The Steamie, The Addams Family, School of Rock).

Gary McGregor

The local actors are delighted to be bringing this rarely seen play to the stage.

Gary McGregor who plays Rikki Fulton said: “If you enjoyed the BBC Scotland tribute to Rikki Fulton shown on Hogmanay, why not pop along to Loretto School Theatre on 23rd-25th January to see Rikki & Me. What better way to mark the centenary of Rikki’s birth than to laugh at the legacy he left us in an emotional evening of heartwarming laughter, and maybe a few wee tears thrown in.”

Gary is a retired banker who has appeared in various amateur productions over the years with The Brunton, Stenton Footlights, East Linton Drama Group and Gifford Players, in everything from panto to musicals, with a lot of comedy thrown in.

Cast of Rikki and Me, L-R Rufus Bellamy, Caroline Tait, Gary McGregor and Mark Becher

He likes to learn his lines whilst walking his dog, Bean, and is regularly spotted apparently talking to himself in a very animated fashion. Gary also hosts a show on East Coast FM every Friday afternoon, where he loves to involve listeners in a light-hearted way.

Caroline Tait brings the female characters to life in the play. Trained in Production and Technical Theatre at Telford College Edinburgh she is putting her skills to use.

Caroline's interest in drama started when she joined Callander Dramatic Society in Stirlingshire as a teenager. She has performed a variety of roles in many community theatre projects in both East Lothian and West Lothian, with Prestoungrange Players, Images Theatre, The Bridge Theatre and Brunton Players, to name a few.

Caroline also runs Catching The Past, a voluntary community living history interpretation business in East Lothian and works as a supporting artiste for the TV and film industry.

Mark Becher is thrilled to be part of such a talented cast paying tribute to one of the greats of Scottish comedy. Mark hails from the west of Scotland and has lived and worked in East Lothian for over 27 years.

He has performed with a wide range of theatre companies over the years such as Edinburgh Music Theatre, Edinburgh People’s Theatre, Showcase and closer to home, Musselburgh Amateur Musical Association. Mark is also headteacher of The Compass School in Haddington.

The cast is completed by Rufus Bellamy, another stalwart of the Stenton Footlights.

Rikki and Me runs from Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 January at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets can be booked from The Brunton online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by calling 0131 653 5245.