Actor's emotional cover of song for children's charity

Actor and When You Wish Upon a Star patron Will Mellor has released an emotional cover of “Bring Him Home” in a heartfelt tribute to the children supported by the national charity.

The release follows his moving live performance of the song at the When You Wish Upon a Star musical event Voices for Wishes at Gorton Monastery, where he performed to a captivated audience in support of the charity’s mission to grant wishes for children living with life-threatening and terminal illnesses.

In a further show of commitment, Mellor recently appeared on the ITV game show Catchphrase, where he raised an incredible £16,500 for When You Wish Upon a Star. The funds will help the charity continue creating magical experiences for seriously ill children and their families.

"Being part of this charity means everything to me," said Will Mellor. "These children are facing things no one should have to go through, and if I can use my voice or platform to help make their wishes come true, I’ll do it every time."

Official Release "Bring him Home"

When You Wish Upon a Star CEO Anita Cleugh said: "We are so proud to have Will as a patron. His passion, generosity, and talent have made a real difference to the children we support."

The cover of “Bring Him Home” is now available to download on iTunes ‎Bring Him Home - Single - Album by Will Mellor - Apple Music