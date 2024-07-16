Adrian Palmer Brings Robert Louis Stevenson Home To Edinburgh For The Fringe
Palmer’s adaptation of Edinburgh novelist Robert Louis Stevenson’s dark and complex work of dual identity, good and evil, night and day, Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is brought to life in a fusion of dramatic story-telling and one person show. In an hour of melodrama, suspense and horror, the actor embodies Stevenson’s characters, to tell a tale that explores our innate capacity for evil, the hypocrisy of a male dominated society and the amorality of scientific development.
The Three Strangers is Thomas Hardy at his most eloquent, inventive, mysterious and humane. On a stormy night, three travellers arrive separately at an isolated cottage. Why is the first abroad so late? What’s the trade of the second that leaves a mark on his customers? And why is the third so terrified? Hardy’s atmospheric, tense and often humorous tale charts the triumph of courage and coolness in the face of murderous injustice.
Sticking as closely to the original text brings these two tales of mystery and suspense to life with authenticity, veracity and lightness of touch.
Palmer started Story Circle during the Covid Lockdown, reading stories online to friends and family and has since developed his repertoire to focus on live one-person, dramatised adaptations of classic literature. As an actor, he has worked mainly in theatre for many years acting with numerous companies including touring to pubs, boats, arts centres, schools and churches; outdoor theatre in gardens, zoos and museums; work for several highly respected children’s theatres; hilarious dinner entertainment; site specific shows including in Lancaster Castle and on a vintage steam train; work in countries from Norway to China as well as for prestigious UK companies such as The Royal Exchange, Hull Truck and Battersea Arts Centre.
August 2nd – 24th - 12.45 (55 mins)
PARADISE IN AUGUSTINES 41-43 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1YH.
Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde August 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24
The Three Strangers August 3, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23
TO BOOK +44 (0)131 226 0000 / https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/three-strangers
