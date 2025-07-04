Adults Only Magic Show Returns to Edinburgh Fringe With a Riotous New Season

Showmen Productions brings their internationally touring hit 'Adults Only Magic Show' back to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, promising more outrageous fun, stunning illusions, and cheeky surprises.

Presented by comedy magicians Sam Hume and Justin Williams, the high-octane 18+ production flips the traditional magic show on its head. Audiences can expect a whirlwind mix of raucous humour, mind-bending illusions, and dangerous stunts — all delivered with a bold, adults-only twist. The duo's irreverent approach is spiced with daring theatricality and the occasional flash of skin, leaving behind the rabbits and top hats for something altogether wilder.

Now in its sixth year of global touring, Adults Only Magic Show continues to be a standout fixture on the international festival circuit, regularly playing to sold-out audiences and earning acclaim for its creative energy and fearless stage presence. The show has toured extensively through Australia and beyond, with Sam and Justin earning triple ‘Best Magic’ Weekly Awards at the Adelaide Fringe in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Audience participation is a key part of the mayhem, and brave volunteers are rewarded with more than applause — they’ll also receive a free drink for their efforts on stage.

With a track record of sell-out seasons at major festivals including Edinburgh, Perth, Adelaide and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adults Only Magic Show continues to deliver a boundary-pushing experience that blends spectacle, sharp comedy, and a wink of naughtiness. It’s a night of magic that definitely isn’t for the kids — and that’s the point.

Adults Only Magic Show will be at Assembly George Square Studio 3 at 9.25pm for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com