Affordable summer camping returns to Dalkeith Country Park

By Amy Redmond
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 15:16 BST
Dalkeith Country Park’s popular seasonal campsite re-opens tomorrow - Friday, June 6 - offering an easy, affordable and adventure-packed base for a summer full of fun. Open until August 31, the campsite is perfect for families, first-time campers, and visitors wanting to enjoy Edinburgh’s buzzing summer season.

No camping experience? No problem. Dalkeith Country Park’s pre-pitched bell tents are the ultimate fuss-free way to enjoy the great outdoors. Equipped with air beds and ready for arrival, they’re ideal for first-time campers, families, or anyone who prefers a little extra comfort.

Located just 20 minutes from Edinburgh’s city centre, the campsite offers a budget-friendly alternative to city-centre accommodation during Edinburgh’s busy festival season. Whether you're catching headline acts at the Castle or soaking up the Fringe, you’ll return each night to the calm surroundings of a 1,000-acre country park.

Beyond the tents, campers will enjoy access to some of The Park’s most-loved attractions. That includes Restoration Yard’s delicious dining and shopping, Fort Douglas adventure playground, and adrenaline-filled Go Ape treetop trails - with exclusive discounts available for campers. The site is also just a short drive to East Lothian’s stunning beaches - perfect for a spontaneous coastal day out.

The Park’s summer campsite includes small, medium and large pitches, a car-free campsite layout with nearby parking, dog-friendly options, and the freedom to choose your own pitch on arrival.

With nature, play and adventure all wrapped into one easy stay, Dalkeith Country Park is the ultimate summer base for families, festival-goers and outdoor lovers alike.

Car-free Campsite near Edinburgh

Car-free Campsite near Edinburgh

Dalkeith Country Park Summer Campsite now open.

Dalkeith Country Park Summer Campsite now open.

Pre-pitched Bell Tents at Dalkeith Country Park

Pre-pitched Bell Tents at Dalkeith Country Park

Family-friendly campsite at Dalkeith Country Park

Family-friendly campsite at Dalkeith Country Park

