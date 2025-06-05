Affordable summer camping returns to Dalkeith Country Park

No camping experience? No problem. Dalkeith Country Park’s pre-pitched bell tents are the ultimate fuss-free way to enjoy the great outdoors. Equipped with air beds and ready for arrival, they’re ideal for first-time campers, families, or anyone who prefers a little extra comfort.

Located just 20 minutes from Edinburgh’s city centre, the campsite offers a budget-friendly alternative to city-centre accommodation during Edinburgh’s busy festival season. Whether you're catching headline acts at the Castle or soaking up the Fringe, you’ll return each night to the calm surroundings of a 1,000-acre country park.

Beyond the tents, campers will enjoy access to some of The Park’s most-loved attractions. That includes Restoration Yard’s delicious dining and shopping, Fort Douglas adventure playground, and adrenaline-filled Go Ape treetop trails - with exclusive discounts available for campers. The site is also just a short drive to East Lothian’s stunning beaches - perfect for a spontaneous coastal day out.

The Park’s summer campsite includes small, medium and large pitches, a car-free campsite layout with nearby parking, dog-friendly options, and the freedom to choose your own pitch on arrival.

With nature, play and adventure all wrapped into one easy stay, Dalkeith Country Park is the ultimate summer base for families, festival-goers and outdoor lovers alike.

