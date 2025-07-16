After Touring with Mulaney and Breaking the Internet, Seaton Smith Arrives at the Fringe

US comic Seaton Smith arrives in Edinburgh this summer with a debut that’s fast, fearless and completely unfiltered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trauma Bonding plays at the Pleasance Courtyard and sets out to make sense of a life packed with headlines, heartbreak and more than a few near-death experiences.

The show opens with a wide lens. From plane crashes to presidential politics, Smith dissects the news with a mix of sharp observation and wide-eyed disbelief. But it’s not long before the spotlight turns inward. His chaotic childhood, complicated dating life and a recent moped crash all take centre stage. At one point, he even ends up in hospital after trying to be Batman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a wild ride, but Smith knows what he’s doing. He weaves high-energy punchlines through stories that take strange, sometimes emotional turns. One minute he’s reliving a mountain biking accident, the next he’s unpacking family trauma. Somehow, it all holds together.

(c) MINDY TUCKER

Already familiar to US audiences from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Nightly Show and a viral Madison Square Garden special, Smith brings serious stage experience to his Fringe debut. His recent tour with John Mulaney and new work as a filmmaker suggest he’s not slowing down any time soon.

Seaton Smith’s debut stand up show ‘Trauma Bonding’ will be at the Pleasance Courtyard Bunker 3 for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

​