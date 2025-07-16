After Touring with Mulaney and Breaking the Internet, Seaton Smith Arrives at the Fringe
Trauma Bonding plays at the Pleasance Courtyard and sets out to make sense of a life packed with headlines, heartbreak and more than a few near-death experiences.
The show opens with a wide lens. From plane crashes to presidential politics, Smith dissects the news with a mix of sharp observation and wide-eyed disbelief. But it’s not long before the spotlight turns inward. His chaotic childhood, complicated dating life and a recent moped crash all take centre stage. At one point, he even ends up in hospital after trying to be Batman.
It’s a wild ride, but Smith knows what he’s doing. He weaves high-energy punchlines through stories that take strange, sometimes emotional turns. One minute he’s reliving a mountain biking accident, the next he’s unpacking family trauma. Somehow, it all holds together.
Already familiar to US audiences from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Nightly Show and a viral Madison Square Garden special, Smith brings serious stage experience to his Fringe debut. His recent tour with John Mulaney and new work as a filmmaker suggest he’s not slowing down any time soon.
Seaton Smith’s debut stand up show ‘Trauma Bonding’ will be at the Pleasance Courtyard Bunker 3 for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com