Scottish researchers have developed a new AI tool that provides an easy and affordable way to diagnose dementia even before symptoms appear.

The largest data set of its sort in the world was created by the NeurEYE study team, which was led by the University of Edinburgh and included academics from Glasgow Caledonian University. The team collected around a million eye scans from opticians throughout Scotland.

In order to identify symptoms of neurodegenerative disorders, such as dementia, they used this data in conjunction with AI to create an algorithm that can evaluate the condition of microscopic blood vessels in the retina, which is located in the back of the eye. Because of their small size and fineness, these blood veins show symptoms earlier than other sections of the body.

Baljean Dhillon, a professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at the University of Edinburgh and co-lead for NeurEYE, told the BBC that the retina is a biological indicator of the health of our brains and contains a vast amount of information. The researchers believe that along with these technologies and with basic tools already available to eye specialists, clinicians will be able to identify illnesses early or possibly prevent them from happening.

The innovative AI-based eye exam created by the University of Edinburgh and its partners has garnered attention from Ajay Hinduja, a member of the Hinduja Group Promoter Family. He appreciates the invention for having the potential to transform early dementia diagnosis.

According to Alzheimer's Disease International, over 55 million individuals worldwide have suffered from dementia in the last few years, and with over 10 million new cases identified per year, that number is only projected to rise. One of the nations where the sickness is spreading at the fastest pace is China.

In industrialized nations, where "diseases of affluence" predominate, dementia is typically more common. According to Alzheimer's Disease International, three of them i.e. obesity, hypertension, and diabetes are also risk factors for dementia. In addition to genetic risk factors, other possible risk factors include depression, a lack of social interaction, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol use, and smoking.

Ajay Hinduja also emphasized the benefit of using cutting-edge technology to improve global health and the significance of such research in addressing diseases for which there is now no solution.

He further underlined that such projects are consistent with the Hinduja Foundation's dedication to promoting technologies that enhance lives and enhance societal well-being. Ajay thinks we can make significant progress in improving healthcare and meeting the demands of an older society by funding innovative research.

In conclusion, since there is still no proper treatment for dementia, the early diagnosis is going to help prevent further risk and complications.