Aldi Scotland awards £8,000 to sports clubs across Edinburgh and the Lothians

Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club received £2,500 funding as part of Aldi’s Sports Fund

Aldi Scotland has invested £8,000 in ten local sports clubs across Edinburgh and the Lothians as part of its annual Scottish Sport Fund initiative.

The fund reinforces the supermarket’s dedication to building a healthier Scotland by supporting the work of community sports clubs. Applications open throughout the year in different regions across Scotland, calling on local teams to apply for funding up to £2,500.

Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club was awarded £2,500 – the highest funding available.

The club runs footballing activities for more than 700 local children and also supports walking football, addiction recovery football and neurodiverse football sessions. Beyond the pitch, Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club delivers an extensive community programme that focuses on inclusion, poverty, mental health and positive destinations. This includes a lunch club for the elderly, youth groups for socially isolated children, one-to-one mental health counselling and access to crisis cash grants in partnership with Midlothian Council. The club also collaborates with organisations such as the Red Cross, Citizens Advice Bureau, community police, SFA, Vocal and Change Works to support those most in need in the community.

The club plans to use the funding from Aldi Scotland to provide new football kits for its neurodiverse team, which represents the club in the ‘Team United’ Autistic League. The team, which includes 15 players, meets every Thursday evening and is fully supported by volunteers, with no fees charged to participants. The new kits will allow players to wear the same colours as the wider Bonnyrigg Rose teams, helping them feel fully part of the club community.

Elsewhere in the region, Currie Chieftains Girls and Castlevale YDC both received £1,000, while Starpic Project, West Barns Bowling Club, Murray Hunter School of Dance, Armadale Thistle 2011, Whiteadder Watersports Trust, Fidra Lions Hockey Club and Eskmuthe Rowing Club each received £500.

Aldi Scotland introduced its Scottish Sport Fund in 2016 to support individuals of all ages and abilities to get involved in physical activity in their local communities. The past decade has seen Aldi Scotland support over 650 clubs across Scotland, donating almost £500,000, with the fund improving community access to sport across the country.

Trish Sime of Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club, said: “We are so grateful to have received such generous funding from Aldi Scotland.

“Our neurodiverse football sessions have a huge impact on the children who attend, helping them build confidence, social skills, and a real sense of belonging. Parents have told us how life-changing these sessions are, with children feeling accepted, understood, and excited to be part of a team. This funding will allow us to provide football kits for the team, helping all 15 players feel proud to represent Bonnyrigg Rose and reinforcing that they truly belong.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: “Since launching in 2016, the Scottish Sport Fund has supported a diverse range of clubs with vital funding to invest in much-needed equipment and resources.

“It’s inspiring to see the impact this support has on clubs like Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club, and how it contributes to encouraging active, healthy lifestyles in communities across Scotland.”