Aldi Scotland launches search for Scotland’s ultimate BBQ ambassador

In response to Scotland’s gloomy and grey summer weather, Aldi Scotland has launched a nationwide hunt for the country’s Ultimate BBQ Ambassador.

To celebrate those who never give up on a garden get-together and are dedicated to keeping the grill fired up no matter the weather, Aldi’s BBQ Ambassador will win £100 worth of must-have BBQ essentials.

Aldi Scotland has seen the impact of the recent poor weather across its stores, with sales of its popular Lentil & Bacon, Scotch Broth and Chicken Soup 30% higher in June 2024 compared to June 2023.

However, with an impressive range of BBQ must-have food and drinks in stores now, Aldi Scotland wants to celebrate Scots enduring enthusiasm for BBQs and is inviting grill lovers to share their most memorable BBQ moments for a chance to win.

BBQ Ambassador

Whether it’s a photo of a grill sizzling under an umbrella or a family feast in waterproof jackets, Aldi wants to see how their Scottish customers are keeping their love of a BBQ alive against all odds.

The lucky winner will receive a £100 voucher to stock up on all their must-have BBQ essentials. From high-quality Scottish meats and marinades to fresh produce and tasty sides, Aldi Scotland supports local producers to provide everything needed to host the perfect Scottish BBQ, rain or shine.

Grill-maestros can’t go wrong with Specially Selected Aberdeen Angus Scotch Beef Quarter Pounders for only £3.49, while the Specially Selected Scottish Pork Arran Mustard & Honey Sausages, priced at £2.49, are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Graham Nicolson, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Scotland’s weather may have been a washout this year, but our nations’ love for BBQs is not. We want to celebrate those who embrace every opportunity for a BBQ and continue to bring family and friends together, by offering one lucky customer the chance to make their next BBQ the best cookout yet.

“The judges will be looking for inventive BBQ setups, perseverance in the face of the unpredictable Scottish climate, and an unwavering enthusiasm for outdoor cooking.”

To enter, customers are invited to email photos or videos of their best BBQ moments to [email protected] along with the following details:• Full name• Location

Entries are open until 2 August 2024. The winner will be selected by 9 August 2024.

Application Terms & Conditions 1. All applicants must be 18 years old or over and must live in Scotland. 2. The winner will be sent a £100 voucher to spend on Aldi Scotland’s BBQ range. 3. Aldi Scotland reserves the right to refuse the sale of specific products. 4. All applications will be considered by the Aldi Scotland judging panel. The successful applicant will be selected based on the decision made by the Aldi Scotland judging panel. The judging panel has full discretion. The panel’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the outcome. 5. The sale is non-transferable, non-refundable and cannot be changed by Aldi at any time. 6. Applications are open from 19 July 2024. To enter, simply email a picture of your best BBQ moment to [email protected] 7. Late entries or any entries not received for any reason will not be considered. The successful applicant will be chosen from entries provided before 2 August 2024. The winner will be selected by 9 August 2024. 8. Applicants can enter via email and the Aldi Scotland social media channels. Each will be counted as a single entry, with applicants able to enter once on each channel. 9. Aldi Employees are not permitted to enter and are not valid to win. By submitting your application, you agree if your application is successful to take part in press and publicity including but not limited to media interviews, photography and personal appearances. 10. Personal data will be used solely in accordance with UK data protection legislation. 11. For further information please contact [email protected]. Promoter: The BIG Partnership Group Limited, 1 – 3 Woodside Crescent, Glasgow, G3 7UL