Alison Spittle brings new solo show 'Big' to Edinburgh Fringe

Irish comedian and writer Alison Spittle is set to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with her brand-new solo show 'Big', running at Monkey Barrel 1 from the 29th of July to the 24th of August.

Known for her work on stage, screen and radio, Spittle’s latest hour takes a bold and candid look at body image, self-worth and identity, drawing on a turbulent and transformative year in her life. After a chance encounter on a train triggered a serious health scare, Spittle began an unexpected weight-loss journey—now the subject of this heartfelt and hilarious new show.

Big explores what happens when the world treats you differently because of your body, and whether changing yourself can ever really be the answer. Spittle reflects on her experiences as a working-class fat girl trying to fit into a middle-class, mid-sized world. With her trademark mix of honesty and humour, she asks how much of ourselves we’re willing to lose in order to feel accepted—and whether it’s possible to love who you were as much as who you’re becoming.

Audiences can expect sharp, relatable storytelling as Spittle navigates everything from missing trains to fitting on rollercoasters, alongside moments of emotional insight drawn from a year that changed everything.

Alison Spittle (c) Matt Stronge

A familiar face from Pointless Celebrities, Richard Osman’s House of Games, and Celebrity Gogglebox, Alison is also the co-creator of the popular BBC Sounds podcast Wheel of Misfortune, and has written and starred in her own sitcom Nowhere Fast. Big marks her highly anticipated return to the Fringe following two successful back-to-back runs with her previous shows Wet and Soup.

Alison Spittle: Big runs at Monkey Barrel 1 from 29th July to 24th August (not 12th) at 4.45pm.