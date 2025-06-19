Alright Sunshine: Isla Cowan’s taut new monologue simmers with rage, heat and Edinburgh grit

Set on The Meadows during a blazing May afternoon, this one-woman thriller strips down the masks of policing, power and public space.

Edinburgh in the sun. You're probably thinking..."that's rare". But writer Isla Cowan is tapping into something darker when the weather gets warmer. Something that needs to be spoken about - misogyny, authority and truly what it feels like to be safe.

This one-woman show follows PC Nicky McCreadie breaking up a brawl in The Meadows on a rare sunny day in the capital. But as events spiral and old ghosts emerge, McCreadie's authoritative facade begins to fade, revealing something a lot more personal.

Playwright Isla Cowan says: "Alright Sunshine is about the rules and rhythms of a city and what happens when the sun comes out. It explores issues of gender and class, mob mentality, women’s safety, and the politics of public space. It’s a female-led and female-focused political play, with a distinctive Edinburgh spin”.

Alright Sunshine promises a fresh take on the city of Edinburgh and the safety of its citizens depending on who you are, where you walk and whether you're being watched.