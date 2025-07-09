Alt-Comedy Favourite Parker Callahan Hits Fringe with Multimedia Show

American comedian, musician and internet cult favourite Parker Callahan brings his debut solo hour Soda Pop to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, running from 30 July to 24 August (not 11th) at Assembly George Square Studios – Studio 5 at 10.05pm.

Fresh from being named a Character New Face at the 2023 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, and with millions of views online as @parkthelark, Callahan arrives in Edinburgh with a show that defies easy description. At once chaotic, camp and captivating, Soda Pop is a surreal ride through a queer mind that refuses to self-edit. This multimedia performance fuses absurdist stand-up, original music and offbeat sketches into one of the most unique offerings on the Fringe this year.

From songs about thrifted underwear to mock-calling the police on audience members who make too much eye contact, Callahan’s comedy swerves between horror and hilarity, high art and low camp. While Soda Pop proudly avoids trauma narratives or earnest soul-searching, it still manages to touch on something deeply human, offering the full spectrum of the ridiculous and the profound.

Visually, the show is a mash-up of early 2000s trash culture, including blurry paparazzi photos, late-night infomercials and unapologetically watermarked stock images. Musically, Callahan ranges from euphoric bangers to melodramatic ballads that could make even the most committed heterosexual pause for thought.

Parker Callahan

A trained musician with a background in music theory and composition, Callahan brings both chaos and craft to the stage. His artistic influences include Cole Escola, Tim Robinson, Maria Bamford, Tim and Eric, Pee Wee Herman and John Waters, reflecting the wide cultural net he casts.

Callahan is no stranger to live performance. He has toured globally with The Second City, premiered Soda Pop at Chicago’s Tomorrow Never Knows Festival, and directed and starred in Stepmom, a lesbian-leaning reimagining of the Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts film, which sold out at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre. He also co-created RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Willow Pill’s debut national tour, God’s Child.

Originally from Chicago, a city known for its sharp and sometimes strange comedy scene, Callahan shares roots with performers like Meg Stalter, Sarah Squirm and Connor O’Malley. Edinburgh may be about to meet its next breakout star.

If you’re looking for something bold, bizarre and joyfully unhinged, Soda Pop is the late-night fix you didn’t know you needed.