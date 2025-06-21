American-born UK comedian, Liz Guterbrock, returns to the Edinburgh Fringe
In her sophomore hour of stand-up comedy, Liz, who, according to a 4-star review by Funny Women, “emanates sweetness with added LA charm,” needs all her LA toxic positivity to remain nice despite the world increasingly being run by bullies.
She’s in danger of swearing, but she’s not even sure she’d do it in the right accent. Americans say she sounds British. Brits say she sounds American. Liz thinks she might just sound like a jackass. Hold on…is that a swear?
Ahem. So, Liz will try - politely, of course - to avoid talking politics. She won’t even mention how, as a voiceover artist, she might be losing her dream job to AI. Instead, she’ll tell you about the nicest thing anyone has ever done for her and how she discovered that every single British person is wistful about the sea. Don’t you feel better already?
With her trademark blend of wry storytelling and California sunshine, Liz will shine a light on the absurdities of life as an American in Britain and keep you away from those dark thoughts you’ve been having about how the world might be ending. She’ll do anything to keep you distracted. Maybe even clowning. She’ll be f***ing nice. Promise…
Liz Guterbock is an American born British citizen and stand-up comedian. In 2023 she made The Guardian’s 10 Best Jokes of Edinburgh Fringe and Dave Joke of the Fringe lists. Her
2023 Edinburgh Fringe debut show Liz Guterbock: Geriatric Millennial received 4-star reviews from Funny Women, The Mumble and Pepper & Salt, and complimentary press from The Scotsman, Festmag and Chortle.
In 2022, Liz was nominated by some of the country’s best promoters as one of 10 stand-up comedians on Union Jack Radio’s ‘Ones to Watch’ list. She was a finalist in the 2021 British Comedy Guide Pro Performance Awards and a nominee in the 2021 Leicester Mercury
Comedian of the Year Awards. In 2019 she was a finalist in the Funny Women UK Awards and a BBC Radio 4 New Comedy Award nominee. She’s also an award-winning actor, improviser and voice over artist.