Anglo-Irish Folk Innovators The Haar set for debut performance in Edinburgh this November

Maiden tour of Scotland for Anglo-Irish folk band to take in Edinburgh.

Renowned Anglo-Irish folk ensemble The Haar are set to take to the stage in Edinburgh for the very first time this autumn, performing at Sneaky Pete's on Saturday 9th November 2024 as part of a series of captivating gigs across Scotland.

The band include the formidable talent of All-Ireland Scór na nÓg winner Molly Donnery alongside three of the most exciting instrumentalists on the folk and traditional music circuit: Cormac Byrne (Show of Hands, Seth Lakeman), Adam Summerhayes (Zum, Red Priest, Dodo Street Band, The Ciderhouse Rebellion) and Murray Grainger (Piers Adams, Miranda Sykes, Martin Allcock, The Ciderhouse Rebellion).

Their music is fast becoming known as unafraid to transcend borders – whilst recognisably born of the traditional music that all members have grown up with.

Unapologetic in pushing boundaries, the band embody a unique ‘live reactive composition’ approach - embracing both spontaneous improvisation and trad structures. Their self-titled debut, released in June 2020, is a collection of traditional Irish songs tackling love, poverty and oppression.

It was heralded as “a splendid balance of swirling instrumental magic and beautifully sung narratives” by Folk Radio UK and accrued attention from the likes of Mike Harding who described it as “absolutely amazing”.

The band's latest album, "Where Old Ghosts Meet," continues to earn rave reviews, solidifying their reputation as a must-see live act on prestigious stages.

Clearly excited at the prospect of playing their maiden tour of the country, accordionist Murray said: “I’m really looking forward to playing in Scotland, the land of my ancestors and somewhere with a deep appreciation of us box squeezers”.

Cormac added: “We can’t wait. Scotland is home to so many amazing folk musicians and it’s a uniquely rich, vibrant culture so we can’t wait to tour there and visit Edinburgh this November.”

Vocalist Molly summarised their anticipation, she said: “I’m hoping to hear about other versions of our songs. I know that there’s a lot of crossover between Irish and Scottish pieces from people I’ve met before so hoping to have some great chats on that at these gigs. Also, I can’t wait for a deep fried Mars bar”.

To see The Haar on tour at Sneaky Pete's, Edinburgh on Saturday 9th November 2024, visit www.thehaar.ie/gigs.