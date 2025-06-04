Armand Van Helden to headline Hopetoun House Sessions on Sunday 3rd August

Dance music royalty will take centre stage at Hopetoun House Sessions this summer as the legendary Armand Van Helden is confirmed to headline the Sunday 3rd August line-up – marking his first Scottish appearance in over two decades.

A true icon of the global electronic scene, Armand Van Helden has been behind some of dance music’s most enduring anthems, including You Don’t Know Me, My My My and I Want Your Soul. With a genre-defying catalogue that bridges house, hip hop, garage and electro, his rare appearance at Hopetoun House is set to be a landmark moment for Scottish club culture.

Also announced for Sunday’s bill is one of Scotland’s most celebrated electronic exports, Ewan McVicar. Known for his high-energy sets, his breakout hit Tell Me Something Good, and his commitment to pushing the underground forward, McVicar’s rise from Ayr to global recognition has been unstoppable. His return to home soil for this open-air summer showcase will be a highlight of the season.

The Sunday session also features a stacked line-up of cutting-edge talent from across the electronic spectrum. Notion, a leading force in the UK bass and garage scene, brings his high-impact sound and crowd-ready energy to the Hopetoun stage. Rising star Saint Ludo delivers her bold fusion of hard-hitting club styles and global influences, making her one of the most exciting DJs on the circuit right now. A special back-to-back set from Oppidan and Todd Edwards promises a genre-spanning journey, pairing one of UK garage’s most talked-about new talents with Todd Edwards – a house legend, Daft Punk collaborator and Grammy Award winner whose influence on the genre is unmatched. Rounding off the bill, Glasgow’s Swatt Team bring their raw, high-octane party energy and loyal following to what’s sure to be one of the weekend’s wildest moments.

Hopetoun House Sessions to make their debut at the iconic Hopetoun House

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Hopetoun House – an iconic stately home just outside Edinburgh – Hopetoun House Sessions is a brand new addition to Scotland’s summer music calendar. Presented by EE Live, the team behind large-scale events including Terminal V Festival and doof in the Park with Hannah Laing, the two-day open-air event promises panoramic views, world-class electronic music, and immersive production in one of the country’s most unique outdoor settings.

The Sunday date follows the previously announced Saturday 2nd August event, headlined by FISHER, whose full supporting line-up will be revealed soon.

Tickets are on sale now for Boiler Room at Hopetoun House Sessions, with FISHER tickets also available.