Army wife competing for Miss Great Britain Edinburgh crown.

Mrs Sarah Neilson-Bell, 22, is competing for the title of Miss Great Britain Edinburgh this June. On a mission to empower women and raise awareness of anxiety disorder she is motivated to make a difference.

A personal battle with anxiety disorder leaving Sarah hospitalised and perplexed as a teenager is her driving force behind her running for the title of Miss Great Britain Edinburgh 2025.

With her starting her own social media campaign @thoughs.captive on Instagram she hopes to spread awareness of anxiety disorder and shine hope into people's lives!

She believes a lack of awareness plays a huge role in people not getting the help they need.

Sarah is proudly sponsored by Greg, the owner of Urban Hair Edinburgh

Raising funds for 'A-sisterhood' to empower and protect women all over the world is "an honour" Sarah says as she plans a range of fundraising events!

Through her running, she has people at the forefront of her heart and strives to make people feel loved and seen.

Let's cheer Sarah on with the support of her husband and closest family and friends as she uses her platform to bear her heart to powerful causes and compete on the stage Prestonfield House on June 5.