The immersive experience, which is in the Capital for four months, takes visitors through the different periods of the artist’s life and his various works.
Here are 10 pictures which give us an insight into the stunning images on show and what the experience involves.
1. Sunflowers
Van Gogh's various paintings of sunflowers are among his best-known works. Painted in 1888 and 1889, Van Gogh said the paintings of the flowers in a vase were created using yellows, green "and nothing else". Picture: Lisa Ferguson
2. Self-Portrait with a Straw Hat
One of his many self portraits, 'Self-Portrait with a Straw Hat' was painted by Van Gogh in 1887. This painting is one of several that are painted on the reverse of an earlier peasant study called The Potato Peeler, which he painted two years earlier. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
3. The Bedroom
Another of Van Gogh's most famous works, The Bedroom is a painting of the artist's bedroom in the Yellow House in Arles, France. Van Gogh is said to have prepared the room himself, with his own work on the wall. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
4. Self portraits
Over the course of his life, Van Gogh painted more than 35 self portraits and did so to gain experience of drawing people. Most of them were painted during his time in Paris. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
