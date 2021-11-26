Christmas At The Botanics 2021: A walk-through of the site
Our entertainment editor, Liam Rudden went along to Christmas at the Botanics on the opening night.
As well as seeing installations such as Digital Rain, Fireflies in the Woods, and the mesmerising Sea of Light.
Our reporter even got into the festive spirit with his first sighting of Santa.
Returning favourites include Christmas Cathedral, Fire Garden but perhaps some will be along to see the ever-popular tunnel of light.
There is also Aquastell, a gigantic lights installation made up of dynamic lighting arches which give the impression of walking among shooting stars.
A timed entry system is in place, with visitors encouraged to book in advance to ensure the timings they are after, and record numbers are expected this year.
Christmas At The Botanics at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, is now open on selected nights until January 2. For ticket information, pricing and timings visit www.rbge.org.uk/christmas. For more details visit mychristmastrails.co.uk and follow @mychristmastrails on Facebook and Instagram.