The 2:30pm and 7:30pm performances of White Christmas today (18.12.2021) have been cancelled due to COVID.

They confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

A statement read: “We regret to announce that despite strong measures to ensure the safety of everyone in our production, the 2:30pm and 7:30pm performances of White Christmas today (18.12.2021) have been cancelled due to COVID.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment caused. Your point of purchase will be in contact shortly with alternative options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We thank you all for your continued support and understanding.”

Social media users took to Twitter to share footage of those attending the performance getting turned away.

One attendee claimed that he stood outside for 40 minutes before being informed the show was cancelled.

Andy Curran took to social media writing: “I’m dreaming of a White Christmas @edinplayhouse except after 40 mins stood outside the show is cancelled because of COVID backstage. The last Saturday before Christmas, booked a year ago.

Just get a vaccine please otherwise the show doesn’t go on…”

Yesterday footage emerged of the cast of White Christmas singing at St James Quarter.