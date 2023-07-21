News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Edinburgh exhibition: Retrospective of artist Grayson Perry's 40-year career opens at Royal Scottish Academy

There’s pottery, sculpture and tapestries as long as swimming pools
By Lauren Gilmour
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

Artist Sir Grayson Perry’s biggest ever UK exhibition opens at Edinburgh's Royal Scottish Academy at The Mound on Saturday.

‘Smash Hits’ is a retrospective of his 40-year career and includes a vast collection of pottery and sculpture and tapestries as long as swimming pools. As well as telling the story of Perry's career over the last four decades, it also serves visitors as a visual representation of Britain's recent history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Class is a key theme of Sir Grayson's work and something which he told reporters at a preview of the exhibition "as a British person" he is "completely obsessed with". He said: "What's interesting is, it's still sort of true. I was joking earlier that I was going to start a protest movement against gentrification and call it Just Stop Olive Oil. Culture is like an elevator in the British class system. You can zip up and down, talk to anyone and work with anyone."

Sir Grayson Perry's Smash Hits exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy is the biggest exhibition of his work to date. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA WireSir Grayson Perry's Smash Hits exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy is the biggest exhibition of his work to date. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Sir Grayson Perry's Smash Hits exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy is the biggest exhibition of his work to date. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Most Popular

Sir Grayson's vast tapestries, one of which is more than 14 metres long, are now made with the assistance of a computer. He draws them on Photoshop and they are then made in a Belgian factory. He said: "This is a very, very dense show. Whenever I see a show of my own I just see man hours. These things are all taking up time."

At 63, Sir Grayson said he had questioned whether he still has the energy to make some of his art. He said: "I get daunted when I see all of this stuff. The other thing is I'm old now and I look things and I go, 'Have I got the energy to make that?'"

But his overarching feeling on seeing the exhibition taking shape is excitement. He joked: "This week, I have just kind of indulged my narcissism and egoism and talked about me. There's great big letters (of my name) down the front (entrance to the venue), and it's fantastic. I've done a lot of work and so I want to celebrate that."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The exhibition opens on Saturday July 22 and runs until November 12. Full price tickets cost £19 for adults.

Related topics:Grayson PerryEdinburghCulture