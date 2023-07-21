Artist Sir Grayson Perry’s biggest ever UK exhibition opens at Edinburgh's Royal Scottish Academy at The Mound on Saturday.

‘Smash Hits’ is a retrospective of his 40-year career and includes a vast collection of pottery and sculpture and tapestries as long as swimming pools. As well as telling the story of Perry's career over the last four decades, it also serves visitors as a visual representation of Britain's recent history.

Class is a key theme of Sir Grayson's work and something which he told reporters at a preview of the exhibition "as a British person" he is "completely obsessed with". He said: "What's interesting is, it's still sort of true. I was joking earlier that I was going to start a protest movement against gentrification and call it Just Stop Olive Oil. Culture is like an elevator in the British class system. You can zip up and down, talk to anyone and work with anyone."

Sir Grayson Perry's Smash Hits exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy is the biggest exhibition of his work to date. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Sir Grayson's vast tapestries, one of which is more than 14 metres long, are now made with the assistance of a computer. He draws them on Photoshop and they are then made in a Belgian factory. He said: "This is a very, very dense show. Whenever I see a show of my own I just see man hours. These things are all taking up time."

At 63, Sir Grayson said he had questioned whether he still has the energy to make some of his art. He said: "I get daunted when I see all of this stuff. The other thing is I'm old now and I look things and I go, 'Have I got the energy to make that?'"

But his overarching feeling on seeing the exhibition taking shape is excitement. He joked: "This week, I have just kind of indulged my narcissism and egoism and talked about me. There's great big letters (of my name) down the front (entrance to the venue), and it's fantastic. I've done a lot of work and so I want to celebrate that."

