From unique graffiti to many beloved murals,Edinburgh is a city rich in street art
You don’t have to walk far in Edinburgh to find some eye-catching street art.
We took a trip through the city streets to find the best street art the Capital has to offer – here are 14 of our favourites.
1. Quality Yard - Maritime Lane
Quality Yard on Maritime Lane hosts a wide range of stunning artworks across its outdoor exhibition. Launched during the 2018 Leith Festival, visitors to the site quickly become immersed in the 360-degree courtyard experience. A must see attraction, the 150 square foot gallery is truly a hidden gem.
Photo: submitted
2. Twitter Takeover
A reference to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, these artworks appeared on the corner of Rose Street at the end of last year. Artist, The Rebel Bear, said on social media that he ‘couldn’t decide on which one was more accurate so you get both’ before asking the public for their thoughts. They can be found on Rose Street North Lane in the city centre.
Photo: submitted
3. Colinton Tunnel Mural
The old railway tunnel connecting Colinton Village to Craiglockhart Dell was transformed into a vibrant mural between 2018 and 2020, depicting the village’s history. Chris Rutterford led a team of more than 600 people to pain the 140-metre long tunnel and it is now Scotland’s largest heritage mural. Photo: Graeme-Yuill
Photo: submitted
4. Fried Eggs
Amidst the various graffiti tags on The Western Harbour Promenade in Newhaven, there is one unusual colourful contribution. The enormous fried eggs are certainty something you don’t see every day.
Photo: submitted