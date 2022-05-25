As part of next week’s Jubilee celebrations, Camera Obscura & World of Illusions will unveil two specially made works that allow audiences to see the Queen “in a whole new light”, with visitors being able to explore a new giant Jubilee Kaleidosphere and marvel at a one-of-a-kind Queen to Corgi Rubin’s Vase.

The interactive Kaleidosphere, which is available to see between Thursday and Sunday next week, will take centre stage at the museum’s entrance, dazzling visitors with colourful pop art graphic profiles of the Queen that are reflected 70 times to mark her 70 years on the throne.

The Rubin’s vase, a famous optical illusion that plays with visual perception by offering two image interpretations to a viewer, will become a permanent feature at the venue and when studied closely shows the face of the Queen and one of her beloved Corgis - th e first one of its kind to reveal a hidden image of a dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jubliee themed Kaleidosphere will be available to see between 2-5 June and the new Rubin's Vase will become a permanent feature at Camera Obscura

Andrew Johnson, general manager at the museum, said: “‘It’s fantastic that our talented in-house team have created these new and unique exhibits and experiences for everyone to enjoy, and I’m sure they will raise the woof with visitors when unveiled."

Mr Johnson added: “We’re very much looking forward to a fun-filled Jubilee celebration with all our visitors. Dogs are welcome too, Corgis especially so.”