Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Flourish Jewellery Project was set up by Edinburgh woman Lisa Arnott and Jessica Howarth to enable women who have been victims of domestic abuse and who have struggled with issues such as drug and alcohol addiction, social isolation and economic hardship to develop new skills in jewellery design and making.

The project, which runs in partnership with North Edinburgh Arts and Four-Square’s Womanzone and works with various other organisations which support women, sees Lisa and Jessica run a series of outreach sessions teaching women how to make rings, pendants and bangles from silver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Flourish Jewellery Project is hosting an exhibition this month Photo: Shannon Tofts

Twelve women then went on to take part in weekly jewellery and metalwork sessions, during which they learned the foundations of the craft such as piercing, soldering, texturing and shaping metal. Materials, travel and childcare are provided through the project.

One woman who took part in the project said: “The Flourish Jewellery Project has made me find myself. I’m shocked at who I was when I first started coming as to who I am now.”

The group have now produced a small collection of silver jewellery which will be on display at Leith’s Custom House from January 22 to 25.

The exhibition is sponsored by fine jeweller Hamilton & Inches with support from the Scottish Goldsmith Trust and the Scottish Historic Building Trust.

The Flourish Jewellery Project has been featured at last year’s New York Jewellery Week’s ‘Power of Jewellery’ and was also shortlisted for a Creative Edinburgh Award for Best in Collaboration.

Lisa and Jess have also taken part in research undertaken by University College London and Birmingham City University and have collaborated with a host of local artists and designers. This has included Professor Sandra Wilson from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, furniture designer Colin Parker, web designers Erin Smith and Zena Walczynska, illustrations by Kinship Press, Photographer Shannon Tofts and Media Scotland who are co-producing a film reflecting the women’s experience of the project.

The project is now becoming a community interest company and has secured further funding to enable six women to continue to develop their jewellery training further.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.