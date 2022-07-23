Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting art trail is a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and Wild in Art and aims to raise much needed funds for wildlife conservation.

The unique art project will run until August 29, before the majestic mammals are auctioned off in September at Edinburgh Zoo.

Ashwood Scotland Ltd proudly sponsors Kaleidoscope Giraffe

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today we feature Kaleidoscope Giraffe, which can be found in Charlotte Square.

Encompassing kaleidoscopic patterns, this giraffe is a gloriously vibrant sculpture that brings a wealth of colour to the city’s west end.

The artwork is made up of various colours - one for each of the groups that helped inspire it: Deans Adult Art Club, Deans Children Art Club, Girl’s Brigade, Girl Guides, Deans Primary, Deans Community High School, Meldrum Primary and Livingston Village Primary.

Painted by Livingston-based artist, Jim Tripney, Kaleidoscope Giraffe is sure to bring joy to all who visit it.

Since graduating with a BA Hons in Painting at Robert Gordon University last year, Jim has established own studio practice where he draws, works with oil paints and is also exploring art projects using fabrics.

Alongside his own work, Jim runs two art clubs for children and adults in his local area of Deans, Livingston, where he teaches drawing and painting. As a former mature student Jim encourages anybody who is thinking of going to art college to understand that age is not a barrier.

Jim Tripney is a Livingston-based artist and educator.

Kaleidoscope Giraffe is proudly sponsored by Ashwood Scotland Ltd, who deliver new build, refurbishment and conservation projects across Scotland. A special thanks also goes to the Dulux Decorator Centre who donated paint for the fabulous artwork.

You can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

When you find a sculpture, enter the four digit code into the app and you might unlock a reward from one of the sponsors.

You can also track how far you have walked whilst doing the trail.