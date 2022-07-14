The unique art trail will run until August 29, before the majestic mammals are auctioned off in September to raise vital funds for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today we feature Bamboozled, which can be found outside Edinburgh Zoo.

Jina Gelder is a wild life artist based in Northumberland

Northumberland-based wild life artist, Jina Gelder, has created a panda themed sculpture after being inspired by nature documentaries and visiting pandas at Edinburgh Zoo.

Jina has always been fascinated by the way giant pandas move and how playful they can be and said that she wanted to capture a sense of fun in her design in an attempt to show that pandas have their own character and emotions.

Jina’s stunning sculpture, which is sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo, depicts a group of pandas playing amongst a cluster of bamboo. The wildlife artist said she hopes to remind people that we share this world with amazing species and that we should be mindful of that.

The design of Bamboozled was inspired after its creator, Jina Gelder, visited the beautiful pandas at Edinburgh Zoo.

You can be in with a chance of owning this beautiful artwork by donating as little as £5 to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/win-your-own-giraffe. As well as being put in a draw to win Bamboozled and helping support wildlife conservation, you can also win an unforgettable animal experience at Edinburgh Zoo.

Edinburgh Zoo, home of the RZSS, has over 2,500 rare and endangered animals from around the world including the UK's only giant pandas and Scotland’s only sloths and famous Penguins Rock. The zoo acts as a gateway for visitors to connect with nature and inspire change.

In line with the RZSS’ a bold vision to create “a world where nature is protected, valued and loved” the charity hope to reverse the decline of at least 50 species by 2030, from pine hoverflies and wildcats in the Cairngorms National Park, to chimpanzees in Uganda, giant anteaters in Brazil and many more.

Remember, you can download the Giraffe About Town App to help you explore the trail and also be in with a chance to win prizes.

Edinburgh Zoo logo