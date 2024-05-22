Groundbreaking production seeks Scottish narratives to expose the impact of misinformation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you experienced the impact of disinformation, fallen victim to fake news, or faced consequences due to misinformed beliefs Have you ever had your long-held beliefs challenged? Have differing interpretations of information affected your relationships with friends or family? We invite you to share your story.

Medea, a creative production company harnessing the arts to create purpose-driven work, is thrilled to announce an open call for Scottish stories that unravel the complexities of misinformation.

These stories will be featured in two groundbreaking, free interactive audio-visual art installations titled "Illuminated Lies," set to be unveiled at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

The production is led by Liana Patarkatsishvili, whose journey bears personal relevance to her crusade for truth, and the award-winning Aoife van Linden Tol, a former artist in residence at the European Space Agency.

ILLUMINATED LIES.

Medea is calling on people from diverse backgrounds to share their genuine encounters with disinformation, aiming to present narratives that highlight how the impacts of lies reverberate far beyond the most immediate and obvious consequences. Interested individuals have until June 5 to submit their stories here..

The project seeks submissions that provide a window into the lived realities of those touched by misinformation, challenging viewers to reconsider their views and choices. While global in scope, Medea is particularly interested in stories directly related to Scotland to resonate with the community and reflect the broader implications of disinformation within the region. Stories must be authentic, offering a true reflection of the human condition.

"Illuminated Lies" seeks to highlight the human cost of misinformation through poignant storytelling. Individuals will share their firsthand encounters with falsehoods, illuminating the ripple effects that extend far beyond the surface, affecting personal lives, relationships, and societal dynamics.

"We believe that listening to another person's story is to open oneself to a deeper understanding of the human experience," states Aoife van Linden Tol.

"We are seeking audio contributions from individuals affected by disinformation, fake news, or misinformed beliefs. Our goal is to showcase a range of stories—from the lighthearted to the serious—to illustrate the pervasive impact of the lies that shape our lives. Each narrative will serve as a window into the reality of those affected by misinformation, challenging us to reevaluate our perspectives and decisions."

This call is open to everyone, regardless of professional background. Whether you’re a writer, actor, artist, filmmaker, storyteller, or simply someone with a compelling tale, Medea welcomes all submissions.

While stories can be shared in any format, Medea is specifically looking for audio files to build an immersive soundscape for this project. Stories should be succinct, capable of being retold in seven minutes or less, and must be true.

Anonymity will be respected where necessary. Participants will retain full ownership of their intellectual property and must grant permission for its use in the project, empowering storytellers to reclaim their narratives.

"Your story matters," emphasises Liana Patarkatsishvili. "Whether you're a seasoned storyteller or sharing for the first time, your voice is invaluable in shaping a narrative that challenges misconceptions and fosters empathy."

Open Call Details:

Submission Period: Until June 5

Selection Process: June 5 - June 10

Notification of Selections: June 10

Recording of stories: June 10 - June 21

Illuminated Lies at Edinburgh Fringe: August 17-25

For those whose stories are selected, this serves as an opportunity to contribute to a collective narrative that challenges misconceptions and fosters empathy, empowering individuals to reclaim their narratives and reshape societal discourse.

Medea’s project is more than an art installation; it is a movement towards transparency, empathy, and understanding. By participating, individuals can contribute to a tapestry of narratives that can change perceptions and challenge the status quo.

