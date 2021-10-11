Harry Potter: New collection by Edinburgh artist in residence Stuart McAlpine Miller are a magical sight

Stuart McAlpine Miller's Harry Potter Collection

McAlpine Miller, who is artist-in-residence at Edinburgh’s Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, regularly hits the headlines with his Pop Art paintings. Fusing cartoons with themes of idealism and consumerism, his multilayered artworks blend the past with the present through layers of figurative imagery, text and symbols.

The resulting works are perhaps, unsurprisingly, spell-binding, no more so than in his latest collection, Revelations: A Portrait of Magic​, was recently unveiled online.

Harry Potter - Stuart McAlpine Miller

The highly anticipated collection​,​ depict​ing​ characters from the much-loved and enduringly popular wizarding film franchise​ includes ​the famous trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley​, played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson an Rupert Grint.

Other characters immortalised in the works include Severus Snape, played by the late Alan Rickman.

A project six years in the making, Revelations: A Portrait of Magic attempts to convey the powerful and immemorial message of ‘good against evil’, whilst simultaneously challenging whether such a polarised dichotomy can indeed exist.

Created in McAlpine Miller’s signature abstract style, the images harness the power of bold colours and multi-layered imagery to deliver a narrative as compelling as that which inspired the work.

Ron Weasley - Stuart McAlpine Miller

The collection showcases the popular Harry Potter characters in a brand new light through portraits entitled A Complex Nature, Hypnotic Reveal and Towards a Powerful Conclusion – each described as a visual interpretation of the Harry Potter stories at their finest.

Ian Weatherby-Blythe​ of ​Castle Fine Art, sa​ys, ​“This collection is one that Stuart has been working on for some time and we’re so pleased for it to have now been launched. We know that these long-awaited artworks are going to be popular amongst many, bringing favourite characters and storylines to life in these experiential pieces.

​"​Stuart has created some wonderful collections which have often featured some famous faces, however a fine art collection inspired by the Harry Potter stories and characters is a truly exceptional endeavour, and we can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions to these captivating pieces.”

Severus Snape - Stuart McAlpine Miller

McAlpine Miller says, “Illusion is great, yet so too is reality. That is where we need to look in order to find our truth, and more importantly our future.”

Prints of the eleven original artworks, which ​can ​currently be viewed on the Castle Fine Art website, are available to be ordered from Castle Fine Arts on Multrees Walk.

A percentage of each sale will be donated to Lumos Foundation, a charity that fights for every child’s right to a family by transforming care systems around the world.

Peter McDermott, CEO for the Lumos Foundation​ adds, "​We are so thankful to Stuart and the team at Castle Fine Art for the generous donations created by this wonderful new collection.

​"​Since 2009 we’ve helped over 31,500 children, changing the lives of those who were set to enter, or were already living in harmful institutions or orphanages. Without regular donations, we are unable to create programmes which help families across the globe, so this partnership will help us to continue the vital work we’re doing.”

